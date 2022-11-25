Left Menu

Pacific Alliance summit to take place in Lima, says Mexican official

A postponed meeting of Latin American nations, known as the Pacific Alliance group, will be held in Lima, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. The meeting, which had been planned for this week in Mexico City, was suspended after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who is embroiled in a corruption investigation, was barred from traveling by his country's opposition-controlled Congress.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2022 04:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2022 04:07 IST
A postponed meeting of Latin American nations, known as the Pacific Alliance group, will be held in Lima, Mexico's Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday.

The meeting, which had been planned for this week in Mexico City, was suspended after Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, who is embroiled in a corruption investigation, was barred from traveling by his country's opposition-controlled Congress. "The important thing is the decision to hold the summit in Lima as soon as possible," said Ebrard, adding that though coordination was difficult due to complex presidential agendas, the countries would agree on the dates by next Tuesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this week the alliance - a trade bloc formed by Mexico, Peru, Colombia and Chile - would likely meet Dec. 7-8, though the dates have yet to be confirmed. Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said his Colombian counterpart Gustavo Petro and Chile's Gabriel Boric would still travel to Mexico and discuss arrangements for the postponed meeting.

