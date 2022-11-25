Malaysia's PM Anwar says cabinet of ministers to be smaller
Malaysia's new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Friday said the cabinet of ministers in his government will be smaller compared to previous administrations.
In a news conference, he also said support for his ruling coalition exceeded two-thirds majority in parliament.
