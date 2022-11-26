"Sample" from Delhi is a terrorism supporter: Yogi attacks Kejriwal

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday took a swipe at the Aam Aadmi Party and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that the "sample" from Delhi is an avowed supporter of terrorism as he suspected the bravery of Indian forces during India's surgical strike in Balakot. "The "sample" from Delhi is an avowed supporter of terrorism who suspected the valour of the forces during India's surgical strike in Balakot and asked for proofs despite the fact that Pakistan admitted the loss caused due the attack," CM Yogi said during his rallies in the districts of Gir Somnath, Bhavnagar and Amraili in poll-bound Gujarat.

The Assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and December 5, whose results will be declared on December 8, which coincides with the result date of the Himachal Pradesh polls. Yogi further said that AAP government in Delhi abandoned people during the Covid pandemic and they had to rush to Uttar Pradesh for treatment.

"Those who can't handle Delhi, what can they do in Gujarat?," he said. The UP CM said that both Congress and AAP can't respect people's faith, nor they can provide, security, development and prosperity to the nation and its people, urging people to reject them.

"Corruption and supporting terrorism is in their genes," he added. Taking a dig at former Prime Minister Pt Jawaraharlal Nehru, CM Yogi said that he was against the reconstruction of Somnath Temple for fear of losing Muslim vote bank and it was only because of a leader like Vallabhbhai Patel that the temple could be rebuilt.

He also paid tributes to Hamirji Gohil for sacrificing his life for the reconstruction of the temple. CM Yogi said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership the country is making rapid strides in development and prosperity while ensuring inclusive progress and security of the citizens.

"India's global prestige has shot up under Modi's leadership adding that the country has defeated the UK which ruled India for nearly 200 years to become the fifth largest economy and is also leading G20, the group of 20 most powerful nations that control 80 percent of the world's resources," he further said. Speaking at Amreli, Yogi said that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and the party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are not doing any campaign in the state because they have accepted the defeat in Gujarat.

"The disappearance of the brother-sister duo of Congress from the campaign scene reveals their acceptance of defeat," he said. Paying tributes to Babasaheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar on the Constitution Day, Yogi said that Congress did not pay due respect to him and to Vallabhbhai Patel.

Hailing the PM further, he said, "When he was CM of Gujarat he ensured that riots and curfews stopped and when he became PM he did not allow terror attacks on Indian soil." (ANI)

