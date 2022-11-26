'Fake degree' case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea against UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging the lower court order refusing to register an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a 'fake degree' case. The petitioner, Diwakar Nath Tripathi, had demanded the withdrawal of the petition from the court saying that he would adopt another process in this matter, as per the law.

This order on Tripathi's petition was passed by Justice Samit Gopal. The court, in its order, said during the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner requested the it to withdraw the petition.

Gnating the request by the petitioner's counsel, the court dismissed the petition. On September 4, 2021, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Prayagraj rejected the application for lodging an FIR against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in the fake degree case.

The application was filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It was alleged that Maurya had obtained the licence of a petrol pump on the basis of a fake degree and had also contested elections five times on the basis of the same degree. (ANI)

