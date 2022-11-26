Left Menu

'Fake degree' case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea against UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya

It was alleged that Maurya had obtained the license of a petrol pump on the basis of a fake degree and had also contested elections five times on the basis of this degree.

ANI | Updated: 26-11-2022 22:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2022 22:51 IST
'Fake degree' case: Allahabad HC dismisses plea against UP deputy CM Keshav Maurya
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday dismissed a petition challenging the lower court order refusing to register an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a 'fake degree' case. The petitioner, Diwakar Nath Tripathi, had demanded the withdrawal of the petition from the court saying that he would adopt another process in this matter, as per the law.

This order on Tripathi's petition was passed by Justice Samit Gopal. The court, in its order, said during the proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner requested the it to withdraw the petition.

Gnating the request by the petitioner's counsel, the court dismissed the petition. On September 4, 2021, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Prayagraj rejected the application for lodging an FIR against Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya in the fake degree case.

The application was filed under Section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It was alleged that Maurya had obtained the licence of a petrol pump on the basis of a fake degree and had also contested elections five times on the basis of the same degree. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

Light echoes from black hole V404 Cygni turned into sound | Listen

 Global
2
Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

Russian spacewalk postponed due to spacesuit issue

 Global
3
Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nursery

Hubble pierces through the dusty veil enshrouding this sparkling stellar nur...

 Global
4
What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very different

What if the dinosaurs hadn’t gone extinct? Why our world might look very dif...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022