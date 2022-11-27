Left Menu

Counting of votes for Haryana panchayat polls underway, INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son wins in Sirsa

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-11-2022 15:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2022 15:24 IST
With the counting of votes for panchayat samiti and zila parishad polls in Haryana being underway on Sunday, INLD leader Abhay Chautala's son Karan Chautala registered victory from a ward in Sirsa zila parishad.

The counting exercise began at 8 am, said officials.

Tight security arrangements have been made at the counting centres.

The elections to 143 panchayat samitis and 22 zila parishads were held in three phases.

Haryana has 22 zila parishads comprising 411 members. The members will in turn elect the 22 zila parishad chiefs.

The state has 143 panchayat samitis, comprising 3,081 members who will further elect their respective presidents.

As many as 102 candidates were contesting the zila parishads polls on the BJP symbol while around 100 AAP candidates were also in the fray.

According to results declared so far, Indian National Lok Dal leader and Ellenabad legislator Abhay Chautala's son Karan Chautala won from the ward number 6 of zila parishad in Sirsa by more than 600 votes.

Speaking to reporters after the poll result, Karan Chautala thanked voters for his victory in the poll.

In Ambala, two AAP nominees Makhan Singh Lobana and Harwinder Kaur won from ward number 9 and 6 of zila parishads respectively.

BJP candidates Pinki Devi and Sakshee Gaur won from ward number 13 and 10 respectively.

Three independents won from ward 2, 1 and 14 of Ambala zila parishads.

AAP MP and party's Haryana incharge Sushil Gupta claimed that their 10 candidates so far registered victories.

Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh had said on Saturday that police and general observers will closely monitor the entire counting process.

Videography will also be done at all the counting centres, he had said.

Earlier, the results of elections for panches and sarpanches were declared immediately after the polling in each phase.

