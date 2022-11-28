Left Menu

Centre upgrades 'Z' category security of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans; facility in Delhi with Punjab

The Central government has upgraded 'Z' category Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) armed security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans, sources said.

ANI | Updated: 28-11-2022 16:10 IST | Created: 28-11-2022 16:10 IST
Centre upgrades 'Z' category security of BJP MP Hans Raj Hans; facility in Delhi with Punjab
BJP MP from North-West Delhi Hans Raj Hans (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central government has upgraded 'Z' category Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) armed security cover of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans, sources said. The North West Delhi MP will now be provided 'Z' category security in Delhi along with Punjab. Earlier this year, Hans was accorded 'Z' category CISF security cover in Punjab during the Assembly elections in the state.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) upgraded its security cover last week in a security review meeting based on an Intelligence Bureau report, said a source requesting anonymity. With the upgraded security cover, Hans will be provided with a 'Z' category security cover during his stay and travel both in Punjab and the national capital.

The security of the 60-year-old BJP MP was upgraded amid preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections scheduled next month. Delhi election commission has announced the elections scheduled for the 250-ward MCD. The polling is to be held on December 4 and the results will be declared on December 7, 2022. This will be the first civic election after the Centre has unified three erstwhile municipal corporations into the MCD. The three existing civic bodies - East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) - have been re-unified into a single entity as the MCD.

In February this year, two BJP leaders, including Hans and Ramesh Chand Bind, were accorded Central security cover following MHA's order in view of risk assessment during the ongoing Assembly polls in Punjab that concluded on March 7. Hans was then accorded 'Z' category security, while Bind -- an MP from Bhadohi in Uttar Pradesh -- was provided 'X' category security during the election period.

The CISF then provided security to both the BJP leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer drug; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum's lung cancer dru...

 Global
2
BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

BCCI enters Guinness World Record for biggest crowd attendance in T20 match

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharmacists association; China reports fourth straight daily record of new COVID cases and more

Health News Roundup: Switzerland experiencing medicine shortages says pharma...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash satellite costs

Science News Roundup: India's first private rocket company looks to slash sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022