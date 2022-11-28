Terrorism thrived under Congress rule due to appeasement politics, PM Modi stamped it out: Assam CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said terrorism couldn't be contained under Congress' rule because of ''appeasement politics.

He also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi stamped out terrorism in the last eight years with resolute actions by ending the appeasement politics and giving a befitting reply to Pakistan. Referring to the Shraddha Walkar murder case involving her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala, Sarma called for a law to tackle the incidents of ''love jihad'' (a term coined by right-wing parties which claim a plot to lure Hindu women into marrying Muslim men and converting them) ''Attacks by terrorists were rampant during the Congress rule. But, why have such attacks stopped today? Because, terrorists are being given a befitting reply under PM Modi,'' Sarma told a press conference in Ahmedabad.

Sarma campaigned for BJP candidates for the next month's Gujarat Assembly elections, scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. ''After 2014, you must have observed, the word terrorism has become almost obsolete. Why terrorism was not contained under Congress' rule? Because of the party's appeasement politics. People from a particular community were actively involved in terrorist activities. As soon as Modiji ended appeasement politics and gave a befitting reply to Pakistan, terrorism also came to an end,'' he said.

Referring to the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Sarma alleged ''love Jihad'' incidents became normal in India because of an ''eco-system created by Congress''. ''Because of the appeasement politics of Congress, a particular class of people have started thinking that authorities will not touch them no matter what they do. That is why we are now seeing such cases. Love Jihad incidents became normal in India because of an ecosystem created by Congress.

''People like Aaftab are still under the impression that they can do whatever they want and nothing will happen to them. I believe the country needs a strong law to deal with 'love jihad' and it can be done only under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi,'' he added.

Sarma also stressed the need for the implementation of a Uniform Civil Code in the country and claimed BR Ambedkar was in favour of the UCC but Jawaharlal Nehru (the first PM of independent India) stalled his plans. In its election manifesto, the BJP has promised to implement the recommendations of a committee which will be formed to assess various aspects related to the UCC implementation in Gujarat.

''Though BR Ambedkar was in favour of UCC, Jawaharlal Nehru stalled his plans. Before Gujarat, BJP had raised this issue during the polls in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. This will build an atmosphere in favour of a pan-India implementation. UCC will serve as a befitting reply to Congress as Nehru did injustice to Muslim women by not implementing UCC back then,'' Sarma added.

Referring to the BJP's promise to start an 'anti-radicalisation cell' in Gujarat, Sarma said this step will boost India's fight against radicalisation and work as a ''vaccine against radicalisation''. Queried on his remarks that Rahul Gandhi looks like Iraqi dictator ''Saddam Hussein'' with his thick beard, Sarma said at least he has not compared the former Congress president with Bahadur Shah Zafar, the last Mughal emperor of India.

''Some Congressmen were upset with me because I had said Rahul Gandhi looks like Saddam Hussein nowadays. I don't see any reason why they should feel offended. He (Rahul) should know that one cannot become mature by growing a beard. You must have seen his latest video wherein his own party's leaders can be seen laughing at him,'' said Sarma.

''I don't know why Congressmen are angry. I haven't called him (Rahul) Bahadur Shah Zafar at least. I just said he looks like Saddam Hussein. If you shave off the beard, you will once again look like Rahul. If you choose to troll me instead of doing that, my comments will get more publicity.'' the BJP leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)