MCD polls: BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'misleading' RWAs by promising 'financial and political powers'

The BJP on Wednesday raised questions over the status of Mohalla Sabhas and the Swaraj Bill promised by the AAP and accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of ''misleading'' RWAs by promising them ''financial and political powers'' ahead of civic polls in the national capital.

It has been reported that the Kejriwal government earmarked Rs 20 crore for Mohalla Sabhas in 12 Assembly segments but the funds are unaccounted for, BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed in a press conference.

''Which Mohalla Sabhas asked you to bring a new excise policy to promote monopoly and cartelisation and setting up shops all around the city?'' Patra asked, referring to alleged irregularities in the Delhi government's Excise Policy-2021 being probed by the CBI.

Patra also alleged that Kejriwal ''usurped the idea of empowerment'' of Residents Welfare Association (RWAs) from the BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for elections to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) where it promised working with the associations and financial support.

RWAs in the national capital will be granted ''financial and political'' powers, besides the status of ''mini parshad'' (councillor) if the AAP is voted to power in the MCD polls, Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

The associations will be given funds to run their offices, he had said, adding that the purpose of the exercise would be to enable them to take decisions on issues they faced. Patra said in 2013, Kejriwal had promised a 'Delhi Nagar Swaraj Bill' and setting up Mohalla Sabhas after coming to power. It was said that Mohalla Sabhas will be provided with funds that they would spend on development through local MLAs in each constituency, he said.

Citing a report, he said Mohalla Sabhas in 12 Assemblies were provided Rs 55 lakh each but the funds are ''unaccounted for'' as they took up no development work. Rs 20 crore was earmarked for the purpose, he added.

Kejriwal is trying to ''mislead'' the RWAs, Patra charged, adding, ''No Swaraj Bill was brought in by the AAP although it has been in power in Delhi for many years.'' Showing old videos of Kejriwal proposing to close down liquor vends if women of the area demanded, Patra said, ''Kejriwal not only wears XXL shirts, he also tells XXL lies.'' Instead of shutting down liquor shops, they were opened near schools, temples and street corners in every mohalla (neighbourhood), he said.

He added that Kejriwal should first become a ''full CM'' with accountability and then make others ''mini parshad''.

''Those whose own accountability is zero cannot make others mini councillors,'' he said.

The AAP is posing a stiff challenge to the BJP, which governed the civic body -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and unified this year -- for 15 years. Kejriwal has claimed that the AAP would win more than 200 of the MCD's 250 wards in the December 4 elections while the BJP would hardly manage 20.

