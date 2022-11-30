Left Menu

BJP extorting money from traders: Sisodia

The Kejriwal government will be formed in the MCD on December 7 and Arvind Kejriwal will help the traders get rid of this curse named BJP soon, Sisodia added.He appealed to the public to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4.Every day, people across Delhi hope to start their day on a positive note, but, instead, they step out of their house and see piles of garbage around their doorstep, Sisodia said.All of this is due to the mismanagement of the BJP.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-11-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 19:56 IST
BJP extorting money from traders: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accused the BJP on Wednesday of extorting money from traders in Krishna Nagar in east Delhi and said AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal would help them get rid of the ''curse''.

Sisodia held marches in various wards of Laxmi Nagar, Krishna Nagar and Patparganj and interacted with the people on the civic issues that were being faced by them.

The AAP leader said drains in most of the colonies were choked and overflowing.

''Water accumulates in the streets and causes many diseases, but the BJP has completely ignored all this over the years. The BJP has never considered garbage management as their duty in the past five years,'' he said.

Addressing the public in Krishna Nagar, Sisodia alleged that the BJP extorted money from the traders and imposed conversion charges arbitrarily, but it had been unable to provide a proper parking facility in the past 15 years.

''Along with this, it conducted various inappropriate sealing operations and tried to shut down many businesses. This impacted many families,'' he said.

''Traders are fed up with this now. The Kejriwal government will be formed in the MCD on December 7 and Arvind Kejriwal will help the traders get rid of this curse named BJP soon,'' Sisodia added.

He appealed to the public to vote for the Aam Aadmi Party in the polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4.

''Every day, people across Delhi hope to start their day on a positive note, but, instead, they step out of their house and see piles of garbage around their doorstep,'' Sisodia said.

''All of this is due to the mismanagement of the BJP. It's because of the inefficiency of the BJP government in the MCD.'' PTI SLB HMB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

Greece: Schools closed following quake in rare spot

 Greece
2
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai shares plunge 10% in Tokyo after report of death in Alzheimer's trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; Eisai...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China to ramp up COVID vaccinations for its elderly and more

Health News Roundup: WHO to use 'mpox' for monkeypox to tackle stigma; China...

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

ANALYSIS-Restoring nature could depend on how countries help farmers

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022