Hakeem Jeffries elected to lead U.S. House Democrats

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-11-2022 22:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2022 22:07 IST
Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday elected Hakeem Jeffries to serve as their leader beginning in January, replacing Nancy Pelosi who has long been at the helm of the caucus.
With his election, Jeffries becomes the first Black American to hold a top leadership position in the House or Senate.
