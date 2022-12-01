PM Modi lauds BSF on its raising day

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the forces raising day and lauded their work.He tweeted, Raising Day greetings to all BSFIndia personnel and their families. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters. The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing Indias borders.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2022 07:46 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 07:46 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work.

He tweeted, ''Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters.'' The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders.

