PM Modi lauds BSF on its raising day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday greeted BSF personnel on the force's raising day and lauded their work.

He tweeted, ''Raising Day greetings to all @BSF_India personnel and their families. This is a force with an outstanding track record of protecting India and serving our nation with utmost diligence. I also appreciate the noble work of BSF during challenging situations like natural disasters.'' The Border Security Force was raised on this day in 1965 for securing India's borders.

