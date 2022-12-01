Left Menu

Ready to face any inquiry: TRS MLC Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

But tarnishing leaders images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it, Kavitha said.

Updated: 01-12-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 11:01 IST
TRS MLC K Kavitha on Thursday she and her party leaders who are currently under the radar of the central agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and CBI are ready to face any inquiry.

She was reacting to reports that her name was mentioned in a remand report by the Enforcement Directorate as one of the accused in Delhi liquor scam case.

''We state that we will face any kind of inquiry. If the agencies come and ask us questions we will certainly answer. But tarnishing leaders' images by giving selective leaks to the media, people will refute it,'' Kavitha said. She also dared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to keep her and other leaders in jail by proving that they are guilty of any wrongdoings.

TRS party workers gathered in large number at her residence expressing solidarity.

