Bengal: Debangshu Bhattacharya made state in-charge of TMC's new social media cell
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-12-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 01-12-2022 22:00 IST
The Trinamool Congress Thursday appointed youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya as the state in-charge of its new social media and IT cell.
The decision comes a day after Bhattacharya, a known face in television debates, was not retained in the state committee of the youth wing.
The TMC said in a statement that as a part of the vision of party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it is forming a social media and IT cell for better and broader outreach.
The ruling party will set up a social media cell at every block, it said.
