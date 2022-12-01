Bengal: Debangshu Bhattacharya made state in-charge of TMC's new social media cell

The Trinamool Congress Thursday appointed youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya as the state in-charge of its new social media and IT cell.

The decision comes a day after Bhattacharya, a known face in television debates, was not retained in the state committee of the youth wing.

The TMC said in a statement that as a part of the vision of party chairperson and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, it is forming a social media and IT cell for better and broader outreach.

The ruling party will set up a social media cell at every block, it said.

