Biden says he has no plans to contact Putin, prepared to talk about ending Ukraine war

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-12-2022 00:40 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 00:40 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said he has no immediate plans to contact Vladimir Putin but is prepared to speak with the Russian president if he shows an interest in ending the war in Ukraine, and only in consultation with NATO allies.

"I have no immediate plans to contact Mr Putin," Biden said at a White House news conference after talks with French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

"I'm prepared to speak with Mr. Putin, if in fact there is an interest in him deciding he's looking for a way to end the war. He hasn't done that yet."

