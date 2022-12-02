Left Menu

Navy to demonstrate combat prowess through operational demonstration on Navy Day

This year, as India ushers in the Amrit Kaal with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate Indias combat prowess and capability through an Operational Demonstration at Visakhapatnam on Sunday, it said.The President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, would witness the event as the guest of honour.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2022 23:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2022 23:34 IST
Navy to demonstrate combat prowess through operational demonstration on Navy Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is all set to display its combat prowess and capability through an operational demonstration at Visakhapatnam on December 4 on the occasion of Navy Day.

Traditionally, Navy Day celebrations are held in New Delhi in the presence of the President and other dignitaries. This year, for the first time, celebrations are being held outside the national capital, the defence ministry said in a statement on Friday.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in 'Operation Trident' during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. ''This year, as India ushers in the 'Amrit Kaal' with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capability through an 'Operational Demonstration' at Visakhapatnam on Sunday,'' it said.

The President of India and the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Droupadi Murmu, would witness the event as the guest of honour. Several dignitaries from the central and state governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar, the statement said. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and special forces from the Eastern, Western and Southern Naval Commands would showcase the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage, it added. ''The Navy Day celebrations are aimed at fostering greater outreach, renewing maritime consciousness amongst our citizens and highlights the Navy’s contributions towards national security,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Amb Kamboj

India's position not 'passive' on Russia-Ukraine conflict UNSC: President Am...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months; 'Amazing' goose-necked dinosaur was built like a diving bird and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin huma...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,061 a day earlier; Beijing reports 942 symptomatic, and 3,026 asymptomatic COVID cases for Dec 1 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 34,980 new COVID cases for Dec 1 vs 36,06...

 Global
4
ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

ONGC, IOCL, Vedanta's bonds worth $1.9 bn mature in FY23: Moody's

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022