Last day of MCD polls' campaigning: AAP says people want honest party like it in civic body

On the last day of campaigning for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the AAP on Friday attacked the BJP, saying people do not want a corrupt party like it to come to power in the civic body.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2022 00:00 IST | Created: 03-12-2022 00:00 IST
On the last day of campaigning for the December 4 Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls, the AAP on Friday attacked the BJP, saying people do not want a ''corrupt'' party like it to come to power in the civic body. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders, including Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, held roadshows in 250 wards of the national capital, while its candidates held foot marches in more than 500 areas of the city, the party said In the run up to the polls, the party has held 14,862 jansamvaads, nukkad sabhas, door-to-door campaigns, padyatras and nukkad nataks to reach out the electorate.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal held an interactive session with yoga teachers and traders, while Sisodia, Delhi AAP convenor Gopal Rai, Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta, ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand, Punjab Minister Sardar Harjot Bains, AAP leader Mahabal Mishra and MLA Durgesh Pathak led roadshows in the city's 250 wards. ''The people of Delhi do not want a corrupt party like the BJP in the MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), but want an honest party, that's why people are demanding the Kejriwal Model in the MCD,'' the AAP said.

As part of its campaign, the AAP repeatedly targeted the BJP over its ''failure'' to clear the three landfill sites in Delhi's Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa during its tenure in the municipal corporation. Over the years, fires have broken out at these dumping yards which have tonnes of legacy waste, leaving neighbouring areas shrouded in smoke for days. Both the AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will romp home with a majority in the MCD polls.

