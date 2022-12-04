Left Menu

Cong steering panel meet on Sunday to decide plenary session date, venue

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-12-2022 08:36 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 08:36 IST
Cong steering panel meet on Sunday to decide plenary session date, venue
  • Country:
  • India

The first meeting of the Congress steering committee constituted by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will be held here on Sunday to decide the schedule and venue for its plenary session besides holding discussions on organisational matters.

The steering committee was formed in place of the working committee, the highest decision-making body of the party, after Kharge took charge as the new chief last month.

''There is a meeting of the Congress steering committee. Its main purpose is to decide the dates of the plenary session and where it should be held and there will be a discussion on this issue,'' AICC general secretary, communications, Jairam Ramesh told reporters on Saturday.

During the all-important steering committee meeting, discussions on several organisational matters would also be taken up, party sources said.

All members of the CWC were made part of the steering committee soon after Kharge assumed charge as the Congress president.

Kharge's election as the Congress president will be ratified at the party's plenary session, which is likely to be held in February or March next year, and the dates for it could be finalised during the meeting.

Kharge was the first non-Gandhi to be elected as the Congress president after a gap of 24 years in a direct contest for the top party post.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates are likely to attend the party's plenary session.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022