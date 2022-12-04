Left Menu

Kejriwal, Owaisi are B and C team of BJP: Bhupesh Baghel

"Asaduddin Owaisi and Arvind Kejriwal are the B and C team of BJP. Both parties of Owaisi and Kejriwal are the B and C teams of BJP," Baghel said.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 04-12-2022 15:05 IST
Kejriwal, Owaisi are B and C team of BJP: Bhupesh Baghel
Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday took a swipe at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal alleging that he and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are the "B and C teams" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Asaduddin Owaisi and Arvind Kejriwal are the B and C team of BJP," Baghel said while speaking to ANI.

He further took on the AAP chief and said that the people of Himachal Pradesh, where Assembly elections were recently held, have "rejected" Kejriwal. "The people of Himachal rejected Arvind Kejriwal, then he reached Gujarat, the people of Gujarat also rejected Arvind Kejriwal, now he is in Delhi's MCD elections, clearly Arvind Kejriwal and Owaisi Working as B and C team of Bharatiya Janata Party," he said.

Baghel exuded confidence in Congress performing well in the Gujarat Assembly elections, where the second phase of voting will be held tomorrow, Baghel said that the people will vote on the issues of unemployment and inflation. "One phase of polling has been done in Gujarat. The second phase is going to be held. The people of Gujarat are troubled by unemployment and inflation. So the general public will vote on their issues and Congress will do well," he said.

"There are good signs for Congress from Himachal and we have full confidence that the people of Himachal have voted for Congress and in the results of December 8, Congress government will be formed in Himachal," Baghel added. The voting for the single-phased Assembly elections took place on November 12. The counting of votes will take place on December 8, coinciding with that of the results of the Gujarat Assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers heart attack

MP: Two killed, five injured as bus crushes vehicles after driver suffers he...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; Elon Musk expects Neuralink's brain chip to begin human trials in 6 months and more

Science News Roundup: Uganda says its debut satellite launched into orbit; E...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

25 kg heroin, pistol, ammunition recovered in Punjab's Fazilka

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022