Akhilesh Yadav says BJP will lose in Gujarat polls, SP to emerge victorious in Mainpuri

Former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and National President of Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav has said that his party would win Mainpuri by-elections. Speaking to ANI, on the day of polling in Mainpuri on Monday, Akhilesh Yadav said, "I hope BJP will have a massive defeat in Gujarat... I believe SP will get a good number of votes in Mainpuri byelections, people will vote for us... BJP must allow the central agencies (Election Commission) to operate freely, BJP is misusing them."

While voting for the second phase of assembly elections is underway in Gujarat, Akhilesh further claimed that BJP would lose in Gujarat. Although Akhilesh Yadav is claiming to win the Mainpuri seat, at the same time he is attacking the government and the administration because of the tough fight from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Akhilesh alleges that in the Mainpuri by-election, it seems Bharatiya Janata Party is not contesting, instead government and administration is fighting for BJP to win the polls. The entire Yadav family including Akhilesh Yadav appealed voters to vote for Samajwadi Party in the name of late Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Mulayam Singh Yadav died this year on October 10, 2022. Akhilesh Yadav said that there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people and the vote percentage is going to be good, although the vote percentage is not encouraging enough till now.

The voter turnout recorded in Mainpuri till 11 am was 20.25 per cent. Polling in the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency was mandated following the demise of the sitting MP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav. The party has fielded his daughter-in-law and wife of Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav. She is pitted against BJP's former MP Raghuraj Singh Shakya. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)