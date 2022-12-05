Left Menu

France's Le Maire hopes Hungary will soon lift its veto on minimal corporate tax

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:21 IST
France's Le Maire hopes Hungary will soon lift its veto on minimal corporate tax
  • Country:
  • Belgium

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he hoped Hungary would soon scrap its veto on the EU's plan for a global minimal corporate tax, adding France would implement such a tax at a national level in early 2023 if Budapest stands by its refusal.

"We hope that Hungary will lift its veto on minimal global taxation in the coming days," he told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
3
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022