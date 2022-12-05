France's Le Maire hopes Hungary will soon lift its veto on minimal corporate tax
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday he hoped Hungary would soon scrap its veto on the EU's plan for a global minimal corporate tax, adding France would implement such a tax at a national level in early 2023 if Budapest stands by its refusal.
"We hope that Hungary will lift its veto on minimal global taxation in the coming days," he told reporters before a Eurogroup meeting in Brussels.
