NATION DEL73 G20-PM-2NDLD LEADERS PM chairs key all-party meet on G-20, seeks cooperation of everyone New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday chaired a meeting of leaders from all parties on India's presidency of the G-20 and sought their cooperation to make it a big success as the government highlighted its year-long programmes to mark the exercise.

BOM26 ELECTIONS-GUJARAT-LDALL TURNOUT Gujarat polls: 59 pc turnout till 5 pm on 93 Assembly seats in Phase 2; PM, Shah cast votes Ahmedabad: A voter turnout of 59.19 per cent was recorded till 5 pm on Monday across 93 seats in the second and final phase of the Assembly elections in Gujarat, said the Elections Commission (EC), down from nearly 70 per cent polling registered in these constituencies in 2017.

DEL77 INDOGERMAN-LDALL TALKS Jaishankar strongly defends India's import of crude oil from Russia New Delhi: India on Monday stoutly defended its import of crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that New Delhi's procurement was just one-sixth of the European purchase in last nine months, in comments that came as a G7 price cap on Russian crude at USD 60 a barrel came into effect.

DEL78 2NDLD BYPOLLS By-elections: Low turnout in Rampur, moderate to high in other constituencies New Delhi/Lucknow: Moderate to high turnout was recorded on Monday in by-elections to the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat and six assembly seats in five states, barring Rampur in Uttar Pradesh where only around 31 per cent of electors cast their votes.

DEL80 LD EXIT POLLS Exit polls predict big majority for BJP in Gujarat; cliffhanger in Himachal New Delhi: Exit polls on Monday predicted a big majority for the BJP in Gujarat and a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh where most pollsters gave an edge to the ruling party over the Congress.

DEL71 CONG-LD PM-EC Cong alleges PM violated model code by taking out 'roadshow' during polling in Gujarat New Delhi: The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of violating the model code by taking out a ''roadshow'' before casting his vote in the second phase of polling in Gujarat and claimed that the Election Commission is ''afraid'' to act.

DEL61 PAR-SESSION-ALL PARTY Govt calls all-party meet on Tuesday ahead of Winter Session of Parliament New Delhi: The government has convened an all-party meet of floor leaders on Tuesday to discuss the legislative agenda and important issues likely to be discussed in the Winter Session of Parliament beginning December 7.

DEL57 RJ-2NDLD YATRA Bharat Jodo Yatra in Rajasthan, CM Gehlot alleges media 'boycott' Jhalawar (Rajasthan): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi began the Rajasthan leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jhalawar district on Monday, with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot in attendance. By Ashish Gaur LEGAL LGD23 SC-DEMONETISATION Fake currency and black money like Jarasandha, should be cut into pieces: Govt to SC on demonetisation challenge New Delhi: Fake currency, terror financing and black money are three evils and are like 'Jarasandha' (an antagonist in Mahabharat) and should be cut into pieces, the Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday while opposing the pleas challenging the 2016 demonetisation exercise LGD25 DL-COURT-KHALID Court says charges against Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi pertain to umbrella conspiracy; Tahir Hussain not a victim New Delhi: The charges against former JNU student Umar Khalid and United Against Hate founder Khalid Saifi pertained to the ''umbrella conspiracy'' or the larger conspiracy of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, a court here has said while discharging them in a case linked to the riots.

LGD12 SC-LD RELIGIOUS CONVERSION Purpose of charity should not be religious conversion: SC New Delhi: Asserting the purpose of charity should not be conversion, the Supreme Court reaffirmed on Monday that forced religious conversion is a ''serious issue'' and against the Constitution. LGD3 SC-DELHI-CENTRE Union govt wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger SC bench New Delhi: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has filed a fresh plea seeking reference to a larger bench a matter involving a Constitutional issue related to the control of services in the national capital.

LGD15 SC-LIQUOR-PUNJAB-YOUTH-FINISH ''Youth will be finished'', agonises SC, asks Punjab to check illicit liquor manufacture and trade New Delhi: ''The youth will be finished,'' an anguished Supreme Court said on Monday voicing concern over the burgeoning illicit liquor trade and drug menance in Punjab, and asked the state government to fix responsibility on the local police for failing to keep vigil.

FOREIGN FGN39 NEPAL-2NDLD POLITICS Top leaders of Nepal's ruling coalition meet to discuss govt formation as alliance bags 90 seats out of 165 under direct voting Kathmandu: The top leaders of Nepal's five-party ruling coalition on Monday met at Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's official residence here to review the general elections and discuss the formation of a new government. By Shirish B Pradhan FGN45 FRANCE-LAPIERRE-LD DEATH Dominique Lapierre, French author of ‘The City of Joy’, dies aged 91 London: Dominique Lapierre, the bestselling French author well-known in India for his ode to the city of Kolkata titled ‘The City of Joy’, has died aged 91, his wife has said. By Aditi Khanna FGN23 PAK-AFGHAN-DIPLOMAT Pak envoy Nizamani returns from Afghanistan after escaping gun attack in Kabul Islamabad: Pakistan's Charge d’Affaires in Afghanistan Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani arrived here on Monday, three days after being targeted by unidentified gunmen while taking a walk in the Pakistan embassy compound in Kabul.

