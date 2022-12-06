Melinda French Gates calls on EAM Jaishankar

Philanthropist and co-chair of Gates Foundation Melinda French Gates on Tuesday called on External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said issues relating to G-20, progress on global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and digital development figured in the meeting.

The Gates Foundation has been working in India for many years in areas of health and women empowerment among others.

''Glad to welcome co-chair and trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates foundation, @melindagates. Discussed the G-20, global SDG progress and digital development,'' Jaishankar said.

