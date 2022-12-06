Left Menu

Himachal Assembly polls: BJP, Congress both claim to win over 40 seats

The situation would be clear and the Congress would get more than 40 seats, he told media persons.Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats.

Two days ahead of the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, both BJP and Congress on Tuesday claimed that they will get more than 40 seats of the total 68.

Himachal Pradesh BJP president Suresh Kashyap said heavy voting by the women electorate and the overall 76.61 per cent polling in the assembly elections was an indication that the saffron party would again form the government in the state.

In a press release issued here, he said a meeting of the national-level office bearers of the BJP was held in Delhi and party officials from Himachal Pradesh participated in it.

He said the election results would be far more favorable than predicted in exit polls and the BJP will win more than 40 seats.

State BJP general secretary Trilok Jamwal, who is contesting the elections from the Bilaspur (Sadar) constituency, also claimed that his party would form the government with a full majority as per the feedback received after the polling.

Congress general secretary Naresh Chauhan too claimed that the grand-old party will get a majority in the assembly and the results would be much more favourable for it than projected in exit polls.

“Wait for two days for results to be out. The situation would be clear and the Congress would get more than 40 seats,” he told media persons.

Exit polls had on Monday predicted a dead heat in Himachal Pradesh, with a range of 24-41 seats for the BJP and 20-40 seats for the Congress. The majority mark is 35 seats. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

