India will give direction to world in 'Amrit Kaal': PM Modi in RS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the 'Amrit Kaal' of India's independence will not only be a period of national development and glory but also an occasion when the country will play an important role in giving a direction to the world.

Welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar for assuming charge as chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the prime minister said the VP was taking charge at a time when the country was witnessing two historical occasions.

"India has just assumed the presidency of G20 and this is also a time when we have commenced our journey into 'Amrit Kaal'. Not only will 'Amrit Kaal' be a period of development and glory for the country it will also be an occasion when India will play an important role in giving direction to the world," said the prime minister as the House met for the first day of the winter session. Modi said in this journey, India's democracy, parliament and parliamentary traditions will also play a significant role.

Hailing Dhankhar as a leader who has both the elements of 'jawan' (soldier) and 'kisan' (farmer) imbibed in him, the prime minister said the House was fortunate to receive "his able and effective leadership at this juncture in history." ''Our Vice President is a 'Kisan Putra' (son of farmer) and he studied at a Sainik school. Thus, he is closely associated with jawans and kisans,'' he said.

The prime minister exuded confidence that under the guidance of Dhankhar, "all members will effectively perform their duties and the House will serve as an effective platform to help realise the dreams and pledges of the country." "Today you are formally commencing charge as chairman of this house. Many former prime ministers have been members of this august house at some time and many political stalwarts have started their journey from here. I am confident that your leadership will further enhance the dignity of this House and take it to greater heights," Modi said.

He also saluted the Armed Forces on the occasion of the Armed Forces Flag Day.

"The country is happy to see the achievements of Kithana's 'lal' (son)," Modi said, referring to Dhankhar's birthplace Kithana in Rajasthan. Referring to Dhankhar's humble origins, he noted that like President Droupadi Murmu, who is guiding the country, the son of a farmer has now reached the top position in the Rajya Sabha.

He further said that the House chairperson was an embodiment of the fact that success comes not through means alone but through dedication.

