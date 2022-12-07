Left Menu

BJP could have focused more on MCD poll if it did not coincide with assembly elections: Himanta

The chief minister, however, did not comment on the partys prospects in Himachal Pradesh.The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday bagged 134 out of 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi MCD to emerge as the winner, thereby ending BJPs 15-year-long tenure at the civic body.

BJP could have focused more on MCD poll if it did not coincide with assembly elections: Himanta
Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
With the BJP losing the Delhi civic polls on Wednesday, the saffron party's top leader from northeast and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma claimed that the party could have devoted more attention to the contest, had it not coincided with Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

He also asserted that the BJP would perform well in Gujarat, where counting of votes will be taken up on Thursday. The chief minister, however, did not comment on the party's prospects in Himachal Pradesh.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday bagged 134 out of 250 wards in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to emerge as the winner, thereby ending BJP's 15-year-long tenure at the civic body. The saffron camp managed to finish with 104 wards in its kitty.

The Congress clinched nine wards and Independents three.

''In Delhi, we were being given 60-70 seats (exit poll prediction), but we have done much better,'' Sarma said on the sidelines of a programme.

''Had the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh not happened alongside, we could have focused more on Delhi,'' he added, indicating that the results might have swayed in favour of the BJP.

Sarma had campaigned for his party both in Gujarat and Delhi.

The BJP leader further said, ''A very good result is expected from Gujarat tomorrow.'' The chief minister also maintained that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity is on the rise.

''Several elections are held within a five-year period. One thing we can understand is that Modiji's popularity has only been increasing over time,'' Sarma added.

