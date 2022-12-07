Left Menu

Former UK health minister Hancock to quit at next national election

Former British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election to parliament at the next general election. Hancock had been suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after taking part in a jungle-based reality television show, but he remained an elected lawmaker and has since returned to participate in parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 07-12-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 19:18 IST
Former UK health minister Hancock to quit at next national election

Former British health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday he would not stand for re-election to parliament at the next general election.

Hancock had been suspended by the ruling Conservative Party after taking part in a jungle-based reality television show, but he remained an elected lawmaker and has since returned to participate in parliament. Hancock said in his resignation letter that the party had made it clear he would be re-admitted "in due course", but he said that would now not be necessary.

"There was a time when I thought the only way to influence the public debate was in Parliament, but I've realised there's far more to it than that," he said in the letter to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, which he also posted on Twitter. "I want to do things differently. I have discovered a whole new world of possibilities which I am excited to explore - new ways for me to communicate with people of all ages and from all backgrounds."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022