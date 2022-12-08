Griner's release came together in last 48 hours, U.S. official says
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's release from Russia came together in the last 48 hours, a U.S. official said on Thursday, adding that the Biden administration has offered Moscow multiple option to secure detainee Paul Whelan.
"It was bringing Brittney Griner home right now or bringing no American home right now," the official told reporters in a telephone briefing after President Joe Biden announced Griner's release.
