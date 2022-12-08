Left Menu

France's Macron to renew Lombard at helm of public sector lender Caisse des Depots

President Emmanuel Macron is planning to renew Eric Lombard as head of public-sector lender Caisse des Depots (CDC), his office said on Thursday. Lombard, a former advisor in Socialist governments in the 1990s and a former head of insurer Generali’s French businesss was named to lead Caisse des Depots in 2017. His new mandate must be confirmed in both houses of parliament.

His new mandate must be confirmed in both houses of parliament. The CDC manages deposits in popular tax-free savings accounts and also holds stakes in many top French companies.

