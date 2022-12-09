Russian arms dealer Bout: 'Hard to describe feelings' after release from U.S. jail

Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Friday it was difficult to find the words to describe his feelings, in an interview with the state-run news outlet RT after being freed by the United States in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner.

Bout also said he had not encountered much anti-Russian sentiment during his imprisonment in the United States, and that many of his fellow prisoners had sympathies with Moscow.

