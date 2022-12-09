Russian arms dealer Bout: 'Hard to describe feelings' after release from U.S. jail
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:36 IST
Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout said on Friday it was difficult to find the words to describe his feelings, in an interview with the state-run news outlet RT after being freed by the United States in exchange for U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner.
Bout also said he had not encountered much anti-Russian sentiment during his imprisonment in the United States, and that many of his fellow prisoners had sympathies with Moscow.
