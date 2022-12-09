Rajya Sabha: BJP MP cites incidents of crime in Bihar, claims state on path of 'Jungle Raj part 2'

BJP MP Satish Chandra Dubey Friday cited several incidents of crime in Bihar to allege in the Rajya Sabha that the state was moving towards 'jungle raj part two', a claim contested by the RJD, JDU and Congress who form the ruling alliance in the state.

During the Zero Hour, Dubey said he wants to bring to notice incidents of murder, dacoity, and rape in Bihar during the last few months and claimed that the public was living in an atmosphere of fear.

''More or less, similar things are taking place what used to happen during 1990-2005 regime... Bihar is now on the path of Jungle Raj Part-2,'' he said and cited several recent incidents of crime in various parts of the state.

As Dubey took up the issue in the Upper House, several MPs from the RJD, JD(U) and the Congress protested his remarks. They got support from other parties, including the Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar pacified the MPs and advised them to ensure decorum in the House.

In his Zero Hour mention, Biju Janata Dal MP Amar Patnaik raised the alleged ransomware attack that affected AIIMS servers and said it should not be treated as an isolated incident.

''We have a National Cybersecurity strategy 2020 which is really appreciable because the government has brought it out, but the structure has not really come up. I would appeal... to make the structure very robust and then it would actually become very useful for the economic activity in this country,'' he said.

YSRCP's V Vijayasai Reddy raised the issue of reservation for the backward class and claimed that independent India has failed to ensure a meaningful upliftment of that section of the population in the country.

Even today, the long-standing aspiration of the backward classes to have equitable opportunities in all spheres of life remains unfulfilled, he said. Even though the backward classes constitute more than 50 per cent of the Indian population, reservation is still capped at approximately about 27 per cent, the YSRCP MP said.

Reddy further said that last month, the Supreme Court held that the 50 per cent ceiling on reservation is flexible and breaching it would not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

Therefore, there is no legal hurdle as far as reservations to the backward classes in proportion of the population is concerned for the government, he said.

