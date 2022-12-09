Left Menu

UK's Hunt: finance reforms won't repeat pre-2008 mistakes

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:38 IST
UK's Hunt: finance reforms won't repeat pre-2008 mistakes
Jeremy Hunt Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said the financial services reforms he announced on Friday would not lead to a repeat of the regulatory errors that contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis.

"It is perfectly sensible to make pragmatic changes such as the ones that we're announcing today," he said at an event hosted by the Financial Times.

"But we're doing so very, very carefully to make sure that the UK is a competitive, exciting place to be and to invest, but also that we don't lose the guard rails that we put in place after 2008."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022