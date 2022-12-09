Left Menu

YSRTP prez Y S Sharmila holds fast over denial of permission to 'padayatra'

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-12-2022 21:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 21:35 IST
YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) on Friday said its president Y S Sharmila began an indefinite fast at the party office here in protest against alleged denial of permission to continue her statewide 'padayatra'.

Sharmila, daughter of former Chief Minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, submitted a memorandum to the Ambedkar statue near Hussain Sagar lake in protest against denial of permission to her 'padayatra' and sought to hold a fast there, the party said.

As such fasts are not allowed at the Ambedkar statue where activities like garlanding and submission of memoranda take place usually, she was shifted to her party office at Lotus Pond locality here, police said.

Sharmila was arrested by the police here on November 29 when she and her party workers were marching towards 'Pragathi Bhavan', Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's official residence-cum-camp office in protest against the alleged attack on her and her party activists by the ruling TRS cadre during the 'padayatra' near Warangal.

According to TV visuals, during the march, she got inside a vehicle, (windowpanes of which were damaged) and was driving it, but was stopped by police.

After she refused to come out of it, police brought a crane and towed away the vehicle as she sat inside it which was criticised by some BJP leaders and others.

