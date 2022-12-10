Left Menu

Cong sets up political affairs, executive committees in Telangana, appoints 24 VPs, 84 gen secys in Telangana unit

In a revamp of its Telangana unit, the Congress on Saturday set up a political affairs committee and an executive panel while also appointing 24 vice presidents and 84 general secretaries.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal for the constitution of the Political Affairs Committee with AICC in-charge of state Manickam Tagore as its chairman.

The committee includes Pradesh Congress Committee president Revanth Reddy, V Hanumantha Rao, N Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Jeevan Reddy, Renuka Chowdhury and Madhu Yakshi Goud.

The four working presidents of the PCC – Mohammad Azharuddin, Anjan Kumar Yadav, Jagga Reddy and Mahesh Kumar Goud – shall be the special invitees of the Political Affairs Committee, a party statement said.

Kharge also approved the proposal for the constitution of a 40-member Pradesh Executive Committee headed by Revanth Reddy, It included the likes of N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Jeevan Reddy and Renuka Chowdhury.

The party appointed presidents of 26 District Congress Committees. It also appointed 24 vice presidents and 84 general secretaries.

The development comes in the backdrop of a string of losses for the party in bypolls in Bharat Rashtra Samithi-ruled Telangana, with the BJP claiming that it was dislodging the Congress as the principal opposition in the state.

