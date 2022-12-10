PM should speak on `corruption' in Goa during his visit: TMC

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Goa, the Trinamool Congress Party on Saturday said he should speak about the ''rampant corruption'' in the BJP-ruled state. Modi is slated to visit Goa on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters in Panaji, TMC's Goa desk in-charge Kirti Azad claimed that corruption is thriving in the state.

''The Prime Minister should make a statement on it during his visit to the state,'' he said.

"Under this `double engine sarkar', Goa's development and prosperity have deteriorated," Azad said, adding that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had failed to deliver good governance. The Bharatiya Janata Party uses the term `double engine sarkar' to stress the benefits of having BJP governments in both a state and the Centre.

"The CM has blamed his government and the police department for their ineffectiveness while handling the cases of land grabbing,'' he pointed out.

Sawant set up a Special Investigation Team to probe land grabbing in Goa only for his own political gains, Azad alleged, adding that to date the government has not announced its terms of reference.

The government and its ministers are not on the same page, and the SIT is being used as a tool ''to control the land grabbers within the government," the TMC leader alleged.

CM Sawant had claimed that he had suspended eight or nine government employees but no one knows who these employees are or which department they worked in, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)