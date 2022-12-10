Nation being driven towards fascism: JD(U)

Attacking the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Saturday alleged that the nation was being driven towards fascism and communal passions were being whipped up to divert public attention from real issues.

JD(U) national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan also claimed that Kumar, the party's de facto leader, served as a ''model'' of good governance which even the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was adopting.

''The nation is being hurtled towards 'adhinayakvad' (fascism). The government at the Centre has done nothing worthwhile in the eight and a half years it has been at the helm,'' alleged Lalan after the party's national council meeting.

Lalan, who was felicitated here by Kumar upon re-election to the top party post, also said ''sampradayik unmaad (communal frenzy) was being yoked so that the people get distracted from their real problems for which the government of the day is responsible''.

Kumar was swarmed by journalists eager for comments on the embarrassing defeat of JD(U) at the hands of BJP in a recently held by-poll and the party's strategy for Lok Sabha polls in which he is expected to play a ''national role''.

''Whatever has to be said today will be said by Lalan. You will get to hear more tomorrow when we hold an open session of the national council,'' said the chief minister.

Later, a party statement said that the national council meet also saw Kumar digging his heels on the issue of prohibition which has come under fresh attack after the bypoll debacle.

He urged JD(U) delegates from other states to strive towards making JD(U) a ''national party'' for which ''we need to be recognised in just one more state. We are already a recognised political group in two states other than Bihar''.

When Lalan was asked whether the party still thought that Nitish Kumar could pose a challenge to Narendra Modi, he snapped ''our leader's model of governance is being emulated by the Centre though they may not acknowledge it for obvious reasons''.

''Jeevika selfhelp groups of Bihar were the inspiration for Aheevika. 'Jal Jeevan Hariyali' is being replicated nationally under the name of Jal Jeevan Mission,'' added the JD(U) chief.

