Left Menu

EAM S Jaishankar visits family of eminent poet late Subramania Bharathi in Kashi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 11-12-2022 13:49 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 13:47 IST
EAM S Jaishankar visits family of eminent poet late Subramania Bharathi in Kashi
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday visited the family here of eminent poet and freedom fighter the late Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary.

The minister tweeted photographs from his meeting with the family.

''Privileged to visit the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on his birth anniversary today. Humbled to receive blessings and encouragement from his grandnephew Thiru K V Krishnan ji,'' Jaishankar said.

In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, ''There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here.'' He got linked to Kashi in a way that Kashi became his part, the prime minister had said, and added, ''it is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular moustache''.

''The BHU by establishing a chair dedicated to Subramania Bharathi has enhanced its pride,'' Modi had said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022