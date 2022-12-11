EAM S Jaishankar visits family of eminent poet late Subramania Bharathi in Kashi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday visited the family here of eminent poet and freedom fighter the late Subramania Bharathi on his birth anniversary.

The minister tweeted photographs from his meeting with the family.

''Privileged to visit the family of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathi in Kashi on his birth anniversary today. Humbled to receive blessings and encouragement from his grandnephew Thiru K V Krishnan ji,'' Jaishankar said.

In his inaugural speech at the Kashi Tamil Sangamam on November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, ''There is a great personality from Tamil Nadu, Subramania Bharathi, a great poet and freedom fighter, who lived for a long time in Kashi and studied here.'' He got linked to Kashi in a way that Kashi became his part, the prime minister had said, and added, ''it is said that it was here (in Varanasi) that he (Bharathi) sported his popular moustache''.

''The BHU by establishing a chair dedicated to Subramania Bharathi has enhanced its pride,'' Modi had said.

