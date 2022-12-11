Left Menu

Suvendu Adhikari now claims 'cattle smuggling' through Bengal-Bihar border

BJP leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday levelled fresh allegations of cattle smuggling against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

An intercepted vehicle allegedly carrying cattle. (Photo/Source: @SuvenduWB). Image Credit: ANI
BJP leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Sunday levelled fresh allegations of cattle smuggling against the ruling Trinamool Congress. Speaking to reporters on Sunday, the BJP MLA claimed the West Bengal Police, with support of the Mamata Banerjee government, was facilitating illegal cattle smuggling through the state highways and district roads in the Asansol-Raniganj-Bankura circuit.

The BJP leader also alleged a Bihar link to the cattle smuggling nexus. He alleged that the cattle smuggling was being carried out, under the supervision of the police, in vehicles with Bihar registration plates and embossed with the symbol of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), thereby indicating a Bihar link to the crime.

The LoP further alleged that the vehicles ply after midnight to avoid public glare, without any documents for transporting cattle. He claimed two such vehicles were intercepted by locals in the Egra Village of Asansol Dakshin (West Burdwan) district.

TMC strongman and the party's Birbhum district, Anubrata Mondal, was arrested earlier by the CBI in connection with alleged cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh border. Anubrata's close aide Sehgal Hossain was also arrested in the case.

Hossain, along with fellow accused Enamul Haque and Satish Kumar, are presently in judicial custody in Delhi. The ED has attached a total of 20.25 crore worth of assets in this case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

