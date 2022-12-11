Stalin greets newly elected Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

''Your rise from the grassroots to Chief Ministership is truly inspiring. I wish you a successful tenure in serving the people of Himachal,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

Sukhu, a four-time Congress MLA, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. His party swept to power winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats in the state, elections to which were held on November 12.

