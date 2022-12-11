Left Menu

Stalin greets newly elected Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-12-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 21:40 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

''Your rise from the grassroots to Chief Ministership is truly inspiring. I wish you a successful tenure in serving the people of Himachal,'' Stalin said in a tweet.

Sukhu, a four-time Congress MLA, was sworn in as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla on Sunday. His party swept to power winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats in the state, elections to which were held on November 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

