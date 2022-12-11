Left Menu

MVA leaders discuss Dec 17 protest plan against state govt

They had also slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for dubbing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an icon of olden times.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-12-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2022 22:48 IST
MVA leaders discuss Dec 17 protest plan against state govt
  • Country:
  • India

Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) met here on Sunday to discuss preparations for a protest march organised by the Opposition bloc against the Eknath Shinde-BJP government on December 17 on various issues.

The march will commence from Jijamata Udyan at 11.30 am and culminate at CSMT station in south Mumbai, a distance of almost 4 km, Congress leader Naseem Khan said.

He said the insult of icons, the Maharashtra -Karnataka boundary dispute are among the issues that will be highlighted during the upcoming protest.

Leaders of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, and Samajwadi Party will take part in the agitation. The Opposition parties in Maharashtra have been accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of being a ''mute spectator'' against Karnataka's ''aggressive'' stand in view of the simmering border dispute between the two states. They had also slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for dubbing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj an ''icon of olden times''. Recently, Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Chandrakant Patil courted a controversy saying B R Ambedkar and social reformer Jyotiba Phule did not seek government grants for running educational institutions but ''begged'' (for donations).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; Patient selection for AstraZeneca, Daiichi breast cancer drug needs improvement, experts say and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months; 'It's dead out here': China's slow exit from zero-COVID and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kid...

 Global
3
Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

Research finds aging is driven by unbalanced genes

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner swaps; Nobel awards to take place in Stockholm with full glitz and glamour and more

World News Roundup: Brittney Griner's return reignites debate about prisoner...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022