BJP's Vijay Rupani says people of Gujarat rejected AAP, attacks Pb govt over law and order issue

Senior BJP leader Vijay Rupani on Tuesday said the people of Gujarat rejected the AAP in the recently-held assembly polls and also attacked the Bhagwant Mann government over the law and order situation in Punjab.

Rupani, the BJP's Punjab in-charge, is on a two-day visit to the state to hold several party meetings, including of the core group, state office bearers, and state morcha presidents. It was his first visit to the state after being appointed as party's Punjab in-charge.

Addressing the media here, Rupani said the BJP won the Gujarat assembly polls with a thumping majority by bagging 156 of the 182 seats and termed it a ''historical victory''.

''No party in Gujarat has got such a mandate ever,'' Rupani said, adding that the BJP has been in power in the state for the last 27 years.

The former Gujarat chief minister said the Congress, which won 17 seats in the polls, had to bite the dust.

Taking on the AAP, Rupani said despite Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann spending nearly two months in Gujarat and promising 'revdis' (freebies), their party could only manage to win five seats.

AAP's candidates on 127 seats lost their security deposits, said Rupani who was accompanied by party's national general secretary Tarun Chugh and Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma.

''People of Gujarat rejected the AAP in the Gujarat assembly polls,” he said.

Rupani said the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Punjab would also support the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls for the overall development of the state, he said.

Hitting out at the AAP government in Punjab, Rupani said the situation in the state has deteriorated as he accused the Mann government of having failed on all fronts.

''People in Punjab today are repenting (voting for AAP),'' he said.

Highlighting the two rocket-propelled grenade attacks in the state, Rupani said, ''Law and order situation is serious (in Punjab). Every day murders are taking place in the state.'' He said Punjab is a border state and the AAP government should take the issue of law and order seriously. The state government can also seek the help of the Centre for this, he said.

Replying to a query, Rupani said the BJP will launch an awareness programme over the issue of drug menace in Punjab.

Asked about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rupani said, on one hand, Gandhi is undertaking his yatra, on the other hand, the Congress is disintegrating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)