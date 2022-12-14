Left Menu

Opposition members walk out of Lok Sabha

Opposition members walked out of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday protesting against various issues.As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Congress and DMK wanted to raise certain issues. However, they sought to raise various issues.Later, members of the Congress, DMK, NCP and NC, among others, walked out of the House during the Question Hour.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Congress and DMK wanted to raise certain issues. It was not immediately clear what issues the members, including DMK leader T R Baalu, wanted to raise in the House.

One of the members displayed a printout with the words 'Justice for Stan Swamy'.

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that the Question Hour is important and it is for them. However, they sought to raise various issues.

Later, members of the Congress, DMK, NCP and NC, among others, walked out of the House during the Question Hour. Some of them were heard shouting 'nahi chalega' (this will not do).

Some of them returned to the House after some time.

On Tuesday, a US-based forensic firm claimed that digital evidence used to arrest Jesuit priest Father Stan Swamy in the Bhima-Koregaon case was ''planted'' on his computer's hard drive.

Swamy, 84, who was an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, died in July 2021, while waiting for interim bail on medical grounds.

