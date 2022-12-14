Delhi: Congress MP moves adjournment motion in LS to discuss police raids at poll strategist's office in Telangana

Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given the notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha today, to discuss the police raids at the war room of party poll strategist Sunil Kanugolu in Hyderabad. The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) also gave a call to protest against the arrest of its several leaders by the Telangana police.

Police conducted raids on Tuesday night at Congress Poll Strategist Sunil Kanugolu. Police also arrested five persons by raiding the Congress' war room in Jubilee Hills on Tuesday night. The Cyber Crime police raided the Congress War room on Tuesday night and seized computers.

According to TPCC, a call has been given to protest against the house arrest of Congress leaders including Mallu Ravi and Anil Yadav. Manickam Tagor, Congress Telangana state incharge tweeted, "Without following due process of law, KCR police have arrested our staff. No search warrant, no notice under 41A CrPC given. Complete violation of SC judgment in DK Basu case. @KTRTRS & Commi CV Anand will be held accountable for this lawlessness".

"For this FB post Telangana Congress War room headed by #SunilKanugolu team at Hyderabad was raided and 50 computers taken ... Data stolen ... Five of our Professional partners arrested illegally without FIR .. Now I am posting the same let @TelanganaCMO arrest me ... #HitlerKCR,"he tweeted. Telangana Congress tweeted, "Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy @revanth_anumulawas targeted by two senior BJP leaders, including the finance minister, in Parliament. Now in Telangana, B-Team Terasa is attacking and seizing the Congress strategist's offices. Fear of Terasa-BJP means victory of Congress!".

According to police, Hyderabad Cyber Crime Department is conducting searches at the office of Sunil Kanugolu, who is working for Congress as a political strategist in Telangana. "We have registered five First Information Reports (FIR) based on five different complaints for allegedly making derogatory remarks on social media against the opposition party. We came to know that the posts were made from this place," said KVM Prasad, (Cyber Crime ACP)

It is learnt that Police were searching the PCs, Laptops and looking into the social media pages being run by Sunil's team. During the search, Congress leaders also reached the office and "questioned the police" on "whose orders searches were being conducted".

According to reports, Congress leaders staged protests outside Sunil's Inclusive Minds office demanding answers from the police officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)