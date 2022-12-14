Imran Khan to announce plans to dissolve provincial assemblies in mega rally on Dec 17; may meet Prez Alvi

Imran Khan plans to hold a large public gathering on Saturday to announce his plan of dissolving two provincial assemblies ruled by his party, amid reports that Pakistan President Arif Alvi is expected to meet the chief of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party on Wednesday in the final round of consultations on early general elections. According to the Dawn newspaper, Khan will conclude his party rallies under the “Election karao, mulk bachao'' (hold elections, save country) campaign by Friday, and announce his 'final' plan of dissolving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies during the rally on Saturday. Talking to the media at Khan's Zaman Park residence, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hammad Azhar said the party has planned to hold simultaneous rallies at all divisional headquarters on Saturday where the party chairman's address will be broadcast through a video link. “The main rally will be arranged at Liberty Chowk (Lahore) on Saturday and the rest of the country will participate in the event through the video link,” he said.

Cash-strapped Pakistan is facing a political crisis with ousted prime minister Imran Khan demanding that the government announce early general elections and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejecting his plea for snap polls.

Meanwhile, Geo News reported that President Alvi will meet Khan on Wednesday as the deadline to announce the date of dissolution of the two assemblies looms near.

Quoting sources, the report said that Alvi will meet Khan at the latter's residence in the provincial capital where he is recuperating after sustaining injuries in a recent gun attack. The two leaders have held multiple rounds of deliberations on issues related to elections, the economy and security, but no concrete results have come out of the parleys.

Rejecting reports of a divide among allies of the PTI over the dissolution of assemblies, senior minister Mian Aslam Iqbal asserted that everyone in the party was ''on the same page'' and that a meeting has been called to finalise the date for the assembly dissolution.

“In my opinion, the assemblies should be dissolved before December 20 so that the elections can be held before Ramazan,” he suggested. The minister was also quoted by a section of the media as saying that Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi had already handed over a summary for the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly to Khan.

However, party insiders claim that PTI parliamentarians and allies reportedly remain divided over the plan to dissolve the two provincial assemblies.

“...because the dissolution does not make electoral and political sense, a view most of the parliamentarians hold,” a provincial minister said.

Advising realism, he continued, “The PTI parliamentarians hold this view for two reasons -- Imran Khan never consulted us before announcing the decision at the Rawalpindi rally and he never bothered to explain the benefits the party would get by quitting the National Assembly in the first place.'' “Funds have just started flowing into our constituencies and quitting at this stage is a sure recipe for an electoral disaster. The funds will stop flowing and the PTI will be contesting the next elections as an opposition party. It hardly makes any political sense if one takes a reasoned assessment of the prevailing situation,” he said.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan. The former cricketer-turned-politician, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

