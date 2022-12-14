Chandigarh SSP transfer: CM did not ascertain facts before writing to me, says guv

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not ''ascertain facts'' before writing to him on the repatriation of the Punjab-cadre IPS officer who held the post of Chandigarh SSP.

He said the officer was sent back to his parent cadre after complaints of misconduct were received against him, adding that he had even apprised the Punjab chief secretary on November 28 about his decision of removing Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal.

This statement came a day after Mann questioned the charge of Chandigarh SSP being given to a Haryana cadre IPS officer following his premature repatriation from this post.

Chahal was sent back to Punjab on Monday even though ten months were left in the completion of his three-year tenure in the Union Territory of Chandigarh, of which Purohit is also the Administrator.

Purohit on Wednesday shot off a letter to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader while referring to his communique on the police officer’s transfer.

''The contents of the letter demonstrate that due care has not been taken to ascertain the facts while writing the said letter and dispatching it. Had that care been taken, then such a letter could not have been written in the first place,'' the Governor said.

He told CM Mann, ''Since during this period you were busy campaigning in the Gujarat assembly poll, it was not possible for me to contact you.

The governor in his letter said he ascertained the authenticity of the complaints received against Chahal before informing the Punjab chief secretary on November 28 about his decision to remove the officer.

Purohit said he also advised the chief secretary to name a panel of efficient IPS officers, from whom the post of UT SSP could be filled.

''I also told him that Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan will apprise you of the facts. Accordingly, Ranjan met Punjab chief secretary on November 30 at 4.30 pm and narrated the details of the case and also requested for a panel, to be sent by the Punjab government,'' he said in the letter.

As per the letter, the chief secretary also met the Governor the same evening.

''IPS Kuldeep Chahal too called on me on November 30 and he was clearly told that he had to go back to his Punjab Cadre,'' Purohit said The Governor said the chief minister also raised the ''unnecessary issue'' of ''Punjab versus Haryana'', which is not applicable in this case of an ad hoc appointment which is there for such a short period -- a week or two.

''I wish you should have considered these aspects before writing a letter to me,'' he said.

Meanwhile, after relieving Chahal of his charge, the administration handed over the charge to Chandigarh SSP (Traffic) Manisha Chaudhary, a Haryana cadre IPS officer.

On Tuesday, CM Mann in his letter to Purohit had expressed surprise over the premature repatriation of Chahal and handing over the charge to the Haryana cadre IPS officer while claiming that the issue will ''disturb the balance among the states in running the affairs of UT Chandigarh.'' Mann had also said if Chahal was to be repatriated, a panel of suitable IPS officers should have been sought from Punjab well in advance.

The fresh development comes after a recent squabble between the Raj Bhavan and the AAP government over the issues of holding a special session of Vidhan Sabha and the appointment of the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University.

