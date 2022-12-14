Georgia's Saakashvili renews, then calls off hunger strike over court delays

Georgia's jailed ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili declared a new hunger strike and then abandoned it within hours on Wednesday as he faced a further delay in a legal bid to get medical treatment abroad.

Saakashvili, who led Georgia from 2004 to 2013, is serving a six-year sentence for abuse of power, a charge that he and his supporters say was politically motivated. His medical team say his health has worsened significantly since he went to prison last year, where he has staged repeated hunger strikes. He is being treated in a Tbilisi clinic but lawyers have filed a case for his sentence to be suspended so he can be transferred abroad.

On Wednesday, a Tbilisi court heard some opening arguments from prosecutors before it adjourned until Dec. 22 in the second week-long delay to proceedings. Saakashvili said he would renew a hunger strike in protest over not being allowed to appear in court via video link. But in a further statement a few hours later, he said he was calling it off after being urged to do so by members of the European Parliament.

He said they had "categorically ask(ed) me to stop the hunger strike at this stage, so as not to give an excuse to the relevant services, as if I myself am doing harm." He also reiterated allegations that he had been poisoned. Georgia's Justice Minister Rati Bregadze told local TV on Tuesday that Saakashvili was "simulating" the seriousness of his condition in a transparent attempt to secure his release.

The 54-year-old has not been seen in public for months and his team says the authorities are trying to conceal the state of his health. A pro-Western reformer, Saakashvili spearheaded a pro-democracy anti-corruption campaign in ex-Soviet Georgia while president between 2004-2013.

But critics, including those in the ruling Georgian Dream party, say he abused his power and lost popular support. He was convicted in absentia in 2018 and then sent to prison last October after he returned to Georgia from Ukraine, where he had been advising President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on reforms.

