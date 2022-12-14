LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Peru court considers detaining ex-President Castillo for 18 months

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Peru court considers detaining ex-President Castillo for 18 months LIMA - Peru's Supreme Court is considering the prosecution's request for up to 18 months of preventative arrest for former President Pedro Castillo after he was charged with rebellion and conspiracy, the court said on Wednesday ahead of a new hearing.

Castillo was ousted in an impeachment trial last week and arrested after trying to dissolve the Andean nation's Congress. His initial detention is set to end in the coming hours and prosecutors are now looking to move him from preliminary detention to preventive arrest. Brazil's Congress votes to relax rules for politicians at state-run firms, rattling investors

SAO PAULO - Brazil's lower house of Congress voted late on Tuesday to change the country's State-Owned Enterprise Law to make it easier for politicians to take roles at state-run firms, triggering an early Wednesday sell-off in local financial markets. The bill, which now heads to the Senate, cuts the quarantine from 36 months to just one month for people with decision-making roles in political parties or electoral campaigns to take positions at state-owned companies.

Venezuela creditors support Mexico talks, UN fund NEW YORK - A group of Venezuela's bond holders came out in support of the talks between Venezuela and the opposition taking place in Mexico, a statement showed on Wednesday.

"In particular, the (Venezuela Creditor Committee) supports the release of Venezuela’s frozen funds to be implemented by the United Nations to bring humanitarian aid to Venezuelans in need, as agreed by the negotiators," said the group, that claims to hold government and Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) bonds. "The VCC has no intention of attaching such funds or interfering in any other way with the use of such funds for humanitarian purposes."

Peru's Boluarte: General elections could be postponed to December 2023 LIMA - Peru's new president Dina Boluarte on Wednesday said it was possible that the country's general elections could be moved forward to December 2023.

Boluarte was sworn in last Wednesday after former President Pedro Castillo sought to dissolve Congress, prompting his removal from office by lawmakers and his arrest shortly thereafter. Mexico president asks Bad Bunny for free Mexico City concert

Mexico's President on Wednesday asked Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny to perform a free concert in the vast Zocalo square in Mexico City's center after a fiasco with Ticketmaster left hundreds of ticket holders unable to enter his sold out show at the Estadio Azteca stadium on Friday. "I know he is super busy and tired because he works a lot, but I'm asking him to consider the possibility of coming to Mexico to the Zocalo. We can't pay him. It would have to be a collaboration," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said during a regular news conference. (Compiled by Steven Grattan; Editing by Josie Kao)

