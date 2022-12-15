EXPLAINER-How the U.S. plans to commit $55 billion to Africa over three years

The United States plans to commit $55 billion to Africa over the next three years, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Monday. The money will go to "a wide range of sectors to tackle the core challenges of our time," and is being distributed in close partnership with Congress, Sullivan said.

Much of the funds appear to come from previously announced programs and budgets. Here is what the White House has said so far about where the $55 billion will go:

HEALTH The Biden-Harris administration has invested and committed to provide nearly $20 billion in health programs in the Africa region, the White House said on Tuesday.

That includes $11.5 billion to address HIV/AIDS; more than $2 billion to combat malaria; more than $2 billion in support of family planning and reproductive health as well as maternal and child health; and more than $2 billion to address the health, humanitarian, and economic impacts of COVID-19. The administration also plans to ask Congress for $4 billion for healthcare workers in Africa, investing $1.33 billion annually from 2022 to 2024.

CLIMATE CHANGE Since January 2021, the administration has invested and plans to provide at least $1.1 billion to support African-led efforts in conservation, climate adaptation, and energy transitions.

These funds include U.S. International Development Finance Corporation investments into Malawi's Golomoti JCM Solar Corporation, and a Climate Action Infrastructure Facility. NEW TRADE AND INVESTMENT U.S. President Joe Biden highlighted $15 billion in trade and investment partnerships and deals at the summit on Wednesday, the White House said. They include a $500 million memo of understanding between U.S. and African Export-Import banks to support diaspora engagement and a new "Clean Tech Energy Network" that supports $350 million in deals. WOMEN'S PARTNERSHIPS

Vice President Kamala Harris made new commitments to advance women's economic participation in Africa, the White House said. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation announced $358 million of new investments for women's initiatives and the State Department will launch a program for green jobs for women with an initial $1 million investment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)