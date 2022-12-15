Slovak ruling party head offers to quit as minister to keep government in place
Slovakia's ruling OLANO party chief Igor Matovic offered to quit as finance minister on Thursday if an opposition party withdrew its no-confidence motion against the government.
"I am offering (opposition party) SaS my resignation," Matovic told a televised news conference. "My offer stands if SaS withdraws its no-confidence motion, and supports the (2023) state budget proposal."
