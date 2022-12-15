Cong leader Shobha Oza named in-charge of front organisations in Madhya Pradesh

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday appointed its senior leader Shobha Oza as in-charge of four front organisations of the party. Oza was named in-charge of the Youth Congress, the Mahila Congress, the Seva Dal and the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in the state by Madhya Pradesh Congress president and former chief minister Kamal Nath, a senior party leader said.

Besides, on directives of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Oza was also given the responsibility of coordinating and implementing different programmes and campaigns to be organised by the Opposition party in the state in view of the 2023 Assembly polls, he added. PTI MAS RSY RSY

