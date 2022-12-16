Putin spoke by phone to India's Modi, Kremlin says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said.
It provided no immediate details of the conversation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Indian
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
- Kremlin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban on religious freedom grounds
Arshdeep Singh could lead Indian pace attack in future says Parnell
We keep monitoring movements of Chinese ships in Indian Ocean Region: Navy Chief Admiral Hari Kumar.
We have given assurances to government to that Indian Navy will become 'Aatmanirbhar' by 2047: Navy Chief R Hari Kumar.
Indian Navy achieved very high operational tempo in last one year: Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.