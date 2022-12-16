Left Menu

Putin spoke by phone to India's Modi, Kremlin says

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-12-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 15:17 IST
Putin spoke by phone to India's Modi, Kremlin says
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Left) Russian President Vladimir Putin (Right) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke by phone on Friday with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Kremlin said.

It provided no immediate details of the conversation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

